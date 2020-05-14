Mortgage Rates Stabilizes At Low Levels

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, has stabilized at low levels, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.28 percent for the week ending May 14, 2020, up from 3.26 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 4.07 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.72 percent, down from 2.73 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.53 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.18 percent, up from 3.17 percent last week. It was 3.66 percent a year ago.

"Mortgage rates have stabilized at very low levels over the last few weeks as homebuyer demand slowly improves," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Although purchase applications reached a new low in mid-April, today purchase demand is only down ten percent from one year ago. While demand is improving, inventory is low and declining with no signs of a turnaround yet."

