Mortgage Rates Slips For 3rd Consecutive Week

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, continue to slide down, as it dropped for a third consecutive week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.67 percent as of June 22, 2023, down from last week when it averaged 6.69 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 5.81 percent.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.03 percent, down from last week when it averaged 6.10 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.92 percent.

"Mortgage rates slid down again this week but remain elevated compared to this time last year," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Potential homebuyers have been watching rates closely and are waiting to come off the sidelines. However, inventory challenges persist as the number of existing homes for sale remains very low. Though, a recent rebound in single-family housing starts is an encouraging development that will hopefully extend through the summer."

