Mortgage Rates Slip Again

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, continued to decrease this week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 2.73 percent for the week ending January 28, 2020, down from 2.77 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.51 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.20 percent, down from 2.21 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.00 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.80 percent, unchanged from last week. It was 3.24 percent a year ago.

"As the market reacts to a new administration in Washington and COVID-19 driven economic malaise, mortgage rates continued to decrease this week, just slightly," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Even as house prices increase at the fastest rate we've seen in years, competition to buy is strong given the low inventory that exists across the country. The fact that there are not enough homes to meet demand is going to be an ongoing issue for the foreseeable future."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.