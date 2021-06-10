Mortgage Rates Slip

Markets

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, slipped from last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 2.96 percent for the week ending June 10, 2020, down from 2.99 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.21 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.23 percent, down from last week when it averaged 2.27 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.62 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.55 percent, down from 2.64 percent last week. It was 3.10 percent a year ago.

"The economy is recovering remarkably fast and as pandemic restrictions continue to lift, economic growth will remain strong over the coming months," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Despite the stronger economy, the housing market is experiencing a slowdown in purchase application activity due to modestly higher mortgage rates. However, it has yet to translate into a weaker home price trajectory because the shortage of inventory continues to cause pricing to remain elevated."

