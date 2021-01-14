Mortgage Rates Rises

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, increase after reaching a record low mark last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 2.79 percent for the week ending January 14, 2020, up from 2.65 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.65 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.23 percent, up from 2.16 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.09 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.12 percent, up from 2.75 percent last week. It was 3.39 percent a year ago.

"As Treasury yields have risen, it is putting pressure on mortgage rates to move up," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "While mortgage rates are expected to increase modestly in 2021, they will remain inarguably low, supporting homebuyer demand and leading to continued refinance activity. Borrowers are smart to take advantage of these low rates now and will certainly benefit as a result."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.