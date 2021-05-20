Mortgage Rates Rise To 3%

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, increased to 3 percent this week, after being below the 3 percent mark for four previous weeks, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.00 percent for the week ending May 20, 2020, up from 2.94 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.24 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.29 percent, up from 2.26 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.70 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.59 percent, unchanged from last week. It was 3.17 percent a year ago.

"After a run up over the first few months of the year, rates have paused and hovered around three percent since March," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Despite this favorable rate climate, there remains a shortage of homes for sale. The lack of housing supply has been compounded by labor disruptions and expensive building materials that are driving up the cost of new housing, making it difficult for homebuyers to find homes to purchase."

