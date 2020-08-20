Mortgage Rates Rise Slightly

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, inched up but is still below 3-percent mark, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 2.99 percent for the week ending August 20, 2020, up from 2.96 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.55 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.54 percent, up from 2.46 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.03 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.91 percent, up from $2.90 last week. It was 3.32 percent a year ago.

"Purchase housing demand continues to accelerate, ultimately providing support to an economy that otherwise has stagnated," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "The surge in sales led to a rapid increase in the demand for remodeling and home furnishings as consumers look to renovate while adjusting to home life during COVID."

