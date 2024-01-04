News & Insights

Mortgage Rates Rise For The First Time Since October

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, rose for the first time in 10 weeks, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.62 percent as of January 4, 2024, up slightly from last week when it averaged 6.61 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.48 percent.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.89 percent, down from last week when it averaged 5.93 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.73 percent.

"Between late October and mid-December, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage plummeted more than a percentage point. However, since then rates have moved sideways as the market digests incoming economic data," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Given the expectation of rate cuts this year from the Federal Reserve, as well as receding inflationary pressures, we expect mortgage rates will continue to drift downward as the year unfolds. While lower mortgage rates are welcome news, potential homebuyers are still dealing with the dual challenges of low inventory and high home prices that continue to rise."

