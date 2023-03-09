Mortgage Rates Rise For The Fifth-straight Week

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, climbed for the fifth consecutive week driven "as the Federal Reserve signals a more aggressive stance on monetary policy," according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 6.73 percent for the week ending March 9, 2023, up from 6.65 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.85 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 5.95 percent, up from 5.89 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.09 percent.

"Mortgage rates continue their upward trajectory as the Federal Reserve signals a more aggressive stance on monetary policy," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Overall, consumers are spending in sectors that are not interest rate sensitive, such as travel and dining out. However, rate-sensitive sectors, such as housing, continue to be adversely affected. As a result, would-be homebuyers continue to face the compounding challenges of affordability and low inventory."

