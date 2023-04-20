Mortgage Rates Rise After Weeks Of Decline

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, finally increased after declining for a five consecutive weeks, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.39 percent as of April 20, 2023, up from last week when it averaged 6.27 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 5.11 percent.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.76 percent, up from last week when it averaged 5.54 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.38 percent.

"For the first time in over a month, mortgage rates moved up due to shifting market expectations," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Home prices have stabilized somewhat, but with supply tight and rates stuck above six percent, affordable housing continues to be a serious issue for many potential homebuyers. Unless rates drop into the mid five percent range, demand will only modestly recover."

