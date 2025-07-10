Mortgage Rates Rise After Five-Week Decline

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, rose after declining for five consecutive weeks, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.72% as of July 10, 2025, up from last week when it averaged 6.67%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.89%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.86%, up from last week when it averaged 5.80%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.17%.

"After declining for five consecutive weeks, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage moved slightly higher following a stronger than expected jobs report," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Despite ongoing affordability challenges in the housing market, we are seeing home purchase and refinance applications respond to the downward trajectory in rates, increasing by 25% and 56%, respectively, compared to the same time last year."

