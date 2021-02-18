Mortgage Rates Rise

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, rose from last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 2.81 percent for the week ending February 18, 2020, up from 2.73 last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.49 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.21 percent, up from 2.19 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.99 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.77 percent, down from 2.79 percent last week. It was 3.25 percent a year ago.

"Reaching its highest point since mid-November, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.81 percent this week," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Economic spending has improved, due to the most recent stimulus, but supply chain shortages are causing downstream inflation, leading to higher mortgage rates. While there are multiple temporary factors driving up rates, the underlying economic fundamentals point to rates remaining in the low 3 percent range for the year."

