Mortgage Rates Rise

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, rose again this week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.65 percent for the week ending March 19, 2019, up from 3.36 last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 4.28 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 3.06 percent, up from 2.77 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.71 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.11 percent, up from 3.01 percent last week. It was 3.84 percent a year ago.

"Mortgage rates rose again this week as lenders increased prices to help manage skyrocketing refinance demand. This is expected to be a short-term phenomenon as lenders work through their backlog," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "On the purchase front, daily loan purchase applications were rising as of mid-February but started to decline last Friday."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.