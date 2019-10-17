Mortgage Rates Rise

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, increased from last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac.

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.69 percent for the week ending October 17, 2019, up from last week's 3.57. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 4.85 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 3.15 percent, up from last week's 3.05 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.26 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.35 percent, unchanged from last week. It was 4.10 percent a year ago.

"Despite this week's uptick in mortgage rates, the housing market remains on the upswing with improvement in construction and home sales," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "While there has been a material weakness in manufacturing and consistent trade uncertainty, other economic trends like employment and homebuilder sentiment are encouraging."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.