Mortgage Rates Remain Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, remained unchanged from last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.55 percent for the week ending February 2, 2021, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 2.73 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.77 percent, down from 2.80 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.21 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.71 percent, up slightly from last week when it averaged 2.70. It was 2.78 percent a year ago.

"The economy lost some momentum in January, leaving mortgage rates unchanged from last week and relatively flat for the third consecutive week. This stagnation reflects the economic impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which we believe will subside in the coming months," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "As economic recovery continues going into the spring and summer, mortgage rates are expected to resume their upward trajectory. In the meantime, recent data suggests that homebuyer demand continues to be elevated as supply remains low, driving higher home prices."

