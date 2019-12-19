Mortgage Rates Remain Steady

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, remained flat compared to last week heading into holiday season, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.73 percent for the week ending December 19, 2019, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 4.62 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 3.19 percent, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.07 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.37 percent, up slightly from 3.36 percent last week. It was 3.98 percent a year ago.

"The economy continued to pick up momentum with a solid increase in residential construction, improvement in industrial output in our nation's factories and a rise in job openings," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "While the economy is in a sweet spot, improvements in housing market sales volumes will be modest heading into next year simply due to the lack of available inventory."

Khater continued, "The demand is clearly not being met for entry-level Millennials and trade-up Generation X home buyers. If there was more inventory of unsold homes for buyers to choose from, home sales would be rising at a faster rate."

