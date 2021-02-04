Mortgage Rates Remain Flat

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, remained flat this week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 2.73 percent for the week ending February 4, 2020, same as last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.45 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.21 percent, up from 2.20 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.97 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.78 percent, down from 2.80 percent last week. It was 3.32 percent a year ago.

"Mortgage rates remained flat this week and near record lows, signifying an economy that continues to struggle," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "This rate environment is advantageous for those who are looking to refinance in order to strengthen their financial position. While many have already refinanced, the evidence suggests that upper income homeowners have taken advantage of the opportunity more so than lower income homeowners who could stand to benefit the most by lowering their monthly mortgage payment."

