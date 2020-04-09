Mortgage Rates Remain Flat

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, remained flat, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.33 percent for the week ending April 9, 2020, flat with last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 4.12 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.77 percent, down from 2.82 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.60 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.40 percent, unchanged from last week. It was 3.80 percent a year ago.

"While mortgage rates remained flat over the last week, there is room for rates to move down," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "This year the 10-year Treasury market has declined by over a full percentage point, yet mortgage rates have only declined by one-third of a point. As financial markets continue to heal, we expect mortgage rates will drift lower in the second half of 2020."

