Mortgage Rates Record Slight Movement

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, inched down slightly from last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.10 percent for the week ending December 9, 2021, down slightly from 3.11 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 2.71 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.38 percent, down slightly from 2.39 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.26 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.45 percent, down from 2.49 percent last week. It was 2.79 percent a year ago.

"Mortgage rates have moved sideways over the last several weeks, fluctuating within a narrow range," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Going forward, the path that rates take will be directly impacted by more information about the Omicron variant as it is revealed and the overall trajectory of the pandemic. In the meantime, rates remain low and stable, even as the nation faces declining housing affordability and low inventory."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.