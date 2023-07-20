Mortgage Rates Move Back Down | Freddie Mac

Mortgage rates moved lower this week.

According to Freddie Mac, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage, the most common type of loan among U.S. homebuyers, decreased to 6.78%, a change of 0.18 percentage points over the past week.

The dip comes at the heels of the most recent Consumer Price Index, an economic metric from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that shows inflation is easing. As of June, prices have increased 0.2% month-over-month and 3% year-over-year, the smallest increase in more than two years. (Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, was still 4.8% higher compared to June 2022.)

The labor market is also showing signs of a slowdown. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Labor reported the economy added 209,000 jobs last month; the slowest pace of job creation since December 2020.

It’s uncertain how much these economic factors will impact the Federal Reserve’s upcoming decision on whether or not to resume increases to the Fed funds rate. Most analysts, however, expect the Fed to announce another 0.25 percentage point increase at the end of next week’s meeting, which means mortgage rates could move higher yet again.

“Despite the improvement in a key inflation measure in June, stronger than expected economic data and still high core inflation suggest the decline in bond yields and mortgage rates could be short-lived,” said Orphe Divounguy, senior macroeconomist at Zillow Home Loans, in a statement.

