Mortgage Rates Jumps

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, jumped this week driven by positive news on COVID-19 vaccine, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 2.84 percent for the week ending November 12, 2020, up from 2.78 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.75 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.34 percent, up from 2.32 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.20 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.11 percent, up from 2.89 percent last week. It was 3.44 percent a year ago.

"Mortgage rates jumped this week as a result of positive news about a COVID-19 vaccine," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Despite this rise, mortgage rates remain about a percentage point below a year ago and the low rate environment is supportive of both purchase and refinance demand. Heading into late fall, the housing market continues to grow and buttress the economy."

