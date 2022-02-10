Mortgage Rates Jump, Reaches Two-Year High

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, jumped to the highest level since the pandemic started, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.69 percent for the week ending February 10, 2021, up from 3.55 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 2.73 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.93 percent, up from 2.77 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.19 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.80 percent, up slightly from last week when it averaged 2.71. It was 2.79 percent a year ago.

"The normalization of the economy continues as mortgage rates jumped to the highest level since the emergence of the pandemic," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Rate increases are expected to continue due to a strong labor market and high inflation, which likely will have an adverse impact on homebuyer demand."

