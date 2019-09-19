Mortgage Rates Jump

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, recorded the largest week-to-week growth in almost a year, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac.

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.73 percent for the week ending September 19, 2019, up from last week's 3.56. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 4.65 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 3.21 percent, up from last week's 3.09 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.11 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.49 percent, up from last week's 3.36 percent. It was 3.92 percent a year ago.

Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist says, "Despite the rise in mortgage rates, economic data improved this week - particularly housing activity, which gained momentum with a noticeable rise in purchase demand and new construction. Homebuyers flocked to lenders with purchase applications, which were up fifteen percent from a year ago and residential construction permits increased twelve percent from a year ago to 1.4 million, the highest level in twelve years. While there was initially a slow response to the overall lower mortgage rate environment this year, it is clear that the housing market is finally improving due to the strong labor market and low mortgage rates."

