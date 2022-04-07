Mortgage Rates Increase For Fifth Consecutive Week, Nears 5% Mark

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, continue to rise, increasing for a fifth consecutive week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

"Mortgage rates have increased 1.5 percentage points over the last three months alone, the fastest three-month rise since May of 1994," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "The increase in mortgage rates has softened purchase activity such that the monthly payment for those looking to buy a home has risen by at least 20 percent from a year ago."

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 4.72 percent for the week ending April 7, 2021, up from 4.67 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.13 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 3.91 percent, up from 3.83 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.42 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.56 percent, up from last week when it averaged 3.50. It was 2.92 percent a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.