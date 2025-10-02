Mortgage Rates Increase, But Below 52-week Average

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, gained this week but remains below its 52-week average, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.34% as of October 2, 2025, up from last week when it averaged 6.30%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.12%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.55%, up from last week when it averaged 5.49%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.25%.

"The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased again this week but remains below its 52-week average of 6.71%," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "The last few months have brought lower rates and as indicated by the recently reported increase in pending home sales, homebuyers are feeling more confident to get into the market."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.