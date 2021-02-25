Mortgage Rates Increase

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, increased from last week as economy improves slowly, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 2.97 percent for the week ending February 25, 2020, up from 2.81 last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.45 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.34 percent, up from 2.21 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.95 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.99 percent, up from 2.77 percent last week. It was 3.20 percent a year ago.

"Optimism continues as the economy slowly regains its footing, thus affecting mortgage rates," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Though rates continue to rise, they remain near historic lows. However, when combined with demand-fueled rising home prices and low inventory, these rising rates limit how competitive a potential homebuyer can be and how much house they are able to purchase."

