Mortgage Rates Increase

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, held steady, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.73 percent for the week ending December 12, 2019, up from last week when it averaged 3.68. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 4.63 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 3.19 percent, up from last week's 3.14 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.07 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.36 percent, down from 3.39 percent last week. It was 4.04 percent a year ago.

"With Federal Reserve policy on cruise control and the economy continuing to grow at a steady pace, mortgage rates have stabilized as the market searches for direction," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "The risk of an economic downturn has receded and, combined with the very strong job market, it should lead to a slightly higher rate environment."

Khater continued, "Since early September, when mortgage rates posted the year low of 3.49 percent, rates have moved up to 3.73 percent this week. Often, while higher mortgage rates are deleterious, improved economic sentiment is the reason that these higher rates have not impacted mortgage demand so far."

