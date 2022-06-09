(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, rates increased from last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 5.23 percent for the week ending June 9, 2022, up from 5.09 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 2.96 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 4.38 percent, up from 4.32 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.23 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 4.12 percent, up from 4.04 percent last week. It was 2.55 percent a year ago.

"After little movement the last few weeks, mortgage rates rose again on the back of increased economic activity and incoming inflation data," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "The housing market is incredibly rate-sensitive, so as mortgage rates increase suddenly, demand again is pulling back. The material decline in purchase activity, combined with the rising supply of homes for sale, will cause a deceleration in price growth to more normal levels, providing some relief for buyers still interested in purchasing a home."

