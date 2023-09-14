Mortgage Rates Inch Up, Stays Above 7%

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, inched back up this week after dropping slightly a week ago, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.18 percent as of September 14 2023, up from last week when it averaged 7.12 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.02 percent.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.51 percent, down from last week when it averaged 6.52 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.21 percent.

"Mortgage rates inched back up this week and remain anchored north of seven percent," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "The reacceleration of inflation and strength in the economy is keeping mortgage rates elevated. However, potential homebuyers can still benefit during these times of high mortgage rates by shopping around for the best rate quote. Freddie Mac research suggests homebuyers can potentially save $600-$1,200 annually by applying for mortgages from multiple lenders."

