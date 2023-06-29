Mortgage Rates Inch Up, Latest Freddie Mac Survey Shows

Rates on 30-year mortgages crept up slightly this week after three consecutive weeks of small declines, according to the weekly survey by Freddie Mac.

The average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.71% as of June 29, up from 6.67% a week earlier, the Freddie Mac survey shows. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.7%.

The rate for a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage also edged up. It averaged 6.06% as of June 29, up from 6.03% a week ago. By comparison, the average rate stood at 4.83% a year ago.

Figures come from conventional mortgage applications sent to lenders across the U.S. and then submitted to Freddie Mac. Freddie Mac is a government-sponsored enterprise that buys mortgages and packages them as mortgage-backed securities.

Mortgage Rates Climb Along With New-home Sales

Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, noted that this week’s small upward movement in interest rates is occurring as sales of new homes surge.

“New-home sales have rebounded more robustly than the resale market due to a marginally greater supply of new construction,” Khater said in a news release. “The improved demand has led to a firming of prices, which have now increased for several months in a row.”

Data from the Mortgage Bankers Association shows the number of mortgage applications for new homes has risen on a year-over-year basis for four months in a row.

Home Prices Slid in June, Says Realtor.com

The jump in new-home sales coincides with a drop in home prices.

The median price of homes for sale, according to Realtor.com, fell 0.9% in June 2023 versus June 2022, the first decline since Realtor.com started tracking this data in 2017. Realtor.com predicts that home prices will dip 0.6% this year compared with last year’s levels.

“As the issue of affordability persists, it will continue to create barriers to homeownership, leading to weakened demand in the housing market and dampened competition,” says Realtor.com.

Tips For Home Shoppers: Should I Get a Mortgage Now?

With rates more than double their January 2022 level and housing prices still elevated, it’s tough to figure out whether getting a mortgage now is a good idea, especially in light of predictions that rates might go down later this year.

Your decision to buy a home should be based less on mortgage rates and more on your personal financial situation and the specifics of the house you are considering. If you’ve found a home that you can comfortably afford, at a price you don’t expect to see in the near future, buying now might be wise. There will always be an opportunity to refinance at a lower rate when interest rates do drop.

Alternatively, you can put down more cash now to buy down your current rate.

On the other hand, if it’s not urgent to buy a home soon, then you could benefit by waiting for a lower rate. Using that time to save for a larger down payment should put you in a stronger financial position when you apply for a mortgage.

