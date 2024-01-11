News & Insights

Markets

Mortgage Rates Inch Up, But Still In The Mid-Six Percent Range

January 11, 2024 — 01:21 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, continues to hover at the mid-six percent range, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.66 percent as of January 11, 2024, up slightly from last week when it averaged 6.62 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.33 percent.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.87 percent, down from last week when it averaged 5.89 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.52 percent.

"Mortgage rates have not moved materially over the last three weeks and remain in the mid-six percent range, which has marginally increased homebuyer demand," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Even this slight uptick in demand, combined with inventory that remains tight, continues to cause prices to rise faster than incomes, meaning affordability remains a major headwind for buyers. Potential homebuyers should look closely at existing state and local resources, such as down payment assistance programs, which can considerably help defray closing costs."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.