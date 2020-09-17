Mortgage Rates Inch Up

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, inch up from all-time low mark that reached last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 2.87 percent for the week ending September 17, 2020, up slightly from 2.86 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.73 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.35 percent, down from 2.37 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.21 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.96 percent, down from 3.11 percent last week. It was 3.49 percent a year ago.

"Despite the recession, the very low mortgage environment has spurred many first-time homebuyers to jump into the real estate market," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "In August, first-time homebuyer activity rose 19 percent from July to the highest monthly level ever for Freddie Mac. The first-time homebuyer driven rebound in the housing market has come at a critical time for the economy."

