Mortgage Rates Inch Up

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, inched up but is still below 3-percent mark, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 2.96 percent for the week ending August 13, 2020, up from 2.88 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.60 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.46 percent, up from 2.44 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.07 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.90 percent, same as last week. It was 3.35 percent a year ago.

"Homebuyer demand remains strong, especially for those in search of an entry-level home where the improvement in affordability via lower mortgage rates has a material impact," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Even with this week's uptick, very low rates are providing a significant boost to the housing market that continues to hold up well during this time of uncertainty."

