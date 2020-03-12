Mortgage Rates Inch Up

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, inched up, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.36 percent for the week ending March 12, 2019, up from 3.29 last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 4.31 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.77 percent, down from 2.79 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.76 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.01 percent, down from 3.18 percent last week. It was 3.84 percent a year ago.

"As refinance applications continue to surge and lenders work to manage capacity, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up from last week's all-time low," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Mortgage rates remain at extraordinary levels and many homeowners are smartly weighing their options to refinance, potentially saving themselves money."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.