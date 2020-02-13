Mortgage Rates Inch Up

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, slightly inched up after dropping for three consecutive weeks, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.47 percent for the week ending February 13, 2019, up from 3.45 last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 4.37 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.97 percent, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.81 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.28 percent, down from 3.32 percent last week. It was 3.88 percent a year ago.

"With mortgage rates hovering near a five-decade low, refinance application activity is once again surging, rising to the highest level in seven years," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "This surge coupled with strong purchase activity means that total mortgage demand remains robust, reflective of a solid economic backdrop and a very low mortgage rate environment."

