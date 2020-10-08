Mortgage Rates Inch Down Slightly

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, inched down slightly from last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 2.87 percent for the week ending October 8, 2020, down from 2.88 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.57 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.37 percent, up from 2.36 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.05 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.89 percent, slight down from 2.90 percent last week. It was 3.35 percent a year ago.

"The year-long slide in mortgage rates seems to be ending as rates have flattened over the last month and the economic rebound has slowed," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "But with near record low rates, buyer demand remains robust with strong first-time buyers coming into the market. The demand is particularly strong in more affordable regions of the country such as the Midwest, where home prices are accelerating at the highest rates over the last two decades."

