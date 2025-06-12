Mortgage Rates Inch Down

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, inched down from last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

"Mortgage rates have moved within a narrow range for the past few months and this week is no different," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Rate stability, improving inventory and slower house price growth are an encouraging combination as we celebrate National Homeownership Month."

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.84% as of June 12, 2025, down slightly from last week when it averaged 6.85%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.95%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.97%, down from last week when it averaged 5.99%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.