Mortgage Rates Inch Closer to 7%: Freddie Mac

Mortgage rates slowed their upward momentum this week and continued to hover near 7%.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate loan increased a modest 0.02 percentage points to 6.94% for the week ending October 20, according to Freddie Mac weekly survey. It’s the smallest increase in the 30-year rate since mid-July.

Mortgage rates have been increasing at a brisk pace throughout the year and are now nearly 4 percentage points higher than they were during the first week of January when the average rate was 3.22%.

“The 30-year fixed rate mortgage continues to remain just shy of 7% and is adversely impacting the housing market in the form of declining demand,” said Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater in a press release.

Fast moving mortgage rates continue to take a toll on the housing market in general. “Residential housing activity ranging from housing starts to home sales have been on downward trends coinciding with the rise in rates,” noted Joel Kan, vice president and deputy chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The overall number of mortgage applications for the week ending October 14, for both home purchases and loan refinancing, has been declining for the past four months and is now at its lowest level since 1997, according to the MBA.

Interest rate movement on other loan types were mixed this week. The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 6.23% while the rate 5/6 adjustable-rate mortgage moved down to 5.71%.

Economic pressures edge rates higher

Mortgage rates moved slightly higher this week as the market absorbed last week’s higher-than-expected inflation report and digested the probability of more aggressive actions by the Federal Reserve to bring consumer prices down.

Inflation was 8.2% higher year-over-year in September, slightly lower than the August reading but higher than the 8.1% expected by economists. The news “forced markets to adjust for the likelihood of further Fed actions to control inflations,” said Paul Thomas, vice president of Mortgages Capital Markets at listing site Zillow, in a statement.

As a result of the higher inflation reading, yields on the 10-year Treasury note shot up above 4% pushing mortgage rates higher as well. Treasury yields are a safe haven for investors during times of economic uncertainty and influence rate movement on all types of loans, including home loans. When 10-year rates increase, mortgage rates also increase, typically ranging about 1.8% higher than the Treasury yield.

Prior to last week’s inflation news, there was hope that the Fed would ease up on its policy of increasing the federal funds rate to slow down economic growth and pull consumer prices back down. While markets were originally expecting a 0.50 percentage point increase in the federal funds rate at the next Fed meeting in November, now the expectation is for another 0.75 percentage point increase.

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve slashed the federal funds rate, or the rate banks charge each other for overnight loans, to near zero in order to lower the cost of borrowing and keep money flowing through the economy.

As inflation rose to over 8% in March, however, the Fed decided to reverse this policy and started a series of fed funds rate increases as a means of bringing inflation back under control and closer to the central bank’s target range of 2%. So far the Fed has implemented five rate increases, bringing the fed fund up to 3.25%.

