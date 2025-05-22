Mortgage Rates Inch Up

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, rose from last week, but continues to stay below 7%, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

"Mortgage rates inched up this week but continue to remain lower than one year ago. With more inventory for buyers to choose from than the last few years, purchase application activity continues to hold up," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.86% as of May 22, 2025, up from last week when it averaged 6.81%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.94%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 6.01%, up from last week when it averaged 5.92%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.24%.

