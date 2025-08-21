Markets

Mortgage Rates Hold Steady After Weeks Of Decline

August 21, 2025 — 02:13 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, held steady this week after several weeks of declines, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.58% as of August 21, 2025, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.46%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.69%, down slightly from last week when it averaged 5.71%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.62%.

"The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remained flat this week," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Over the summer, rates have come down and purchase applications are outpacing 2024, though a number of homebuyers continue waiting on the sideline for rates to further decrease."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.