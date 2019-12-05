Mortgage Rates Hold Steady

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, held steady, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.68 percent for the week ending December 5, 2019, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 4.75 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 3.14 percent, down slightly from last week's 3.15 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.21 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.39 percent, down from 3.43 percent last week. It was 4.07 percent a year ago.

"This week the economy sent mixed signals, leaving mortgage rates unchanged," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Survey data for manufacturing and service industries varied while construction spending fell modestly. However, homebuyer demand continued to improve, rising eight percent. Clearly homebuyers remain bullish on the real estate market."

