News & Insights

Markets

Mortgage Rates Hit Highest Level In 21 Years

August 17, 2023 — 02:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, gained for a fourth consecutive week, reaching its highest level in over 20 years, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.09 percent as of August 17, 2023, up from last week when it averaged 6.96 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 5.13 percent.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.46 percent, up from last week when it averaged 6.34 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.55 percent.

"The economy continues to do better than expected and the 10-year Treasury yield has moved up, causing mortgage rates to climb," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "The last time the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage exceeded seven percent was last November. Demand has been impacted by affordability headwinds, but low inventory remains the root cause of stalling home sales."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.