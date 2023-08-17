Mortgage Rates Hit Highest Level In 21 Years

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, gained for a fourth consecutive week, reaching its highest level in over 20 years, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.09 percent as of August 17, 2023, up from last week when it averaged 6.96 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 5.13 percent.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.46 percent, up from last week when it averaged 6.34 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.55 percent.

"The economy continues to do better than expected and the 10-year Treasury yield has moved up, causing mortgage rates to climb," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "The last time the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage exceeded seven percent was last November. Demand has been impacted by affordability headwinds, but low inventory remains the root cause of stalling home sales."

