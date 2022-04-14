Mortgage Rates Hit Decade-High At 5% As Housing Market Gets Tighter

Rates for home loans continued to climb this week, breaching the 5% mark for the first time in 11 years as the tight housing market becomes even more challenging to navigate.

The average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage jumped 28 basis points to 5% for the week ending April 14 compared to the previous week, according to Freddie Mac. That rate was up from 3.04% a year ago. The last time the most popular mortgage product averaged 5% was in February 2011.

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage jumped 26 basis points to 4.17% from a week ago, and up from 2.35% a year earlier. A basis point is one-one hundredth of a percent.

Those rates don’t include fees and other costs associated with obtaining a mortgage.

What’s Ahead for the Housing Market?

Most housing market experts say they don’t expect rates to climb much higher by the end of the year, while some predict it could drop off a little from the current 5%. The Federal Reserve is likely to continue raising its rates this year, a process which does not directly impact mortgage rates—Treasury bond yields do—but Fed rates have an influence.

A Fed rate increase will make higher-yielding bonds more attractive to investors, which will keep a lid on how high mortgage rates rise, says Skylar Olsen, chief economist for mortgage startup Tomo Networks.

Olsen, a former senior economist at Zillow, expects rates to bounce between roughly 4.5% and 5% over the next year or so.

In a special forecast released this week, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said its economists expect the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage to end the year at 4.8%, then gradually decline to 4.6% by 2024.

In the short term, however, higher rates aren’t helping buyers facing one of the most competitive housing markets in history. A weekly report from Realtor.com shows that active inventory dropped 12% from a year ago, while the median listing prices was 14.9% higher.

Homes were on the market for an average of only 38 days in March, Realtor.com said, a reminder of how quickly buyers are snatching up anything that’s available, in spite of higher prices and financing costs.

Tips for Homebuyers in the Housing Crunch

There are plenty of tools to help prospective buyers cut costs in this high-priced housing market— from mortgage calculators to professionals like real estate agents and mortgage brokers who can guide you along the way.

But it’s just as important to take stock of the emotional element of competing in such a frenzied market to help you determine whether the house you’re interested in is worth paying top-dollar, or simply wait for the housing market to settle a bit.

Housing experts agreed that it’s valid for buyers to have a sense of urgency but it can be very costly to make a hasty decision simply because you feel pressured.

“Don’t buy just to buy,” Olsen says. She adds that it’s OK if your property value declines after you buy, especially if you plan to stay a while, but just be aware that could happen.

Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com, agreed.

“It’s important to keep a keen eye on budgets and emotions so you don’t get carried away in a bidding war,” Hale said in a release.

