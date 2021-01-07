Mortgage Rates Hit Another Record Low

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, hit another record low on the first week of 2021, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 2.65 percent for the week ending January 7, 2020, down from 2.67 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.64 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.16 percent, down from 2.17 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.07 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.75 percent, up from 2.71 percent last week. It was 3.30 percent a year ago.

"A new year, a new record low mortgage rate," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Despite a full percentage point decline in rates over the past year, housing affordability has decreased because these low rates have been offset by rising home prices. However, the forces behind the drop in rates have been shifting over the last few months and rates are poised to rise modestly this year. The combination of rising mortgage rates and increasing home prices will accelerate the decline in affordability and further squeeze potential homebuyers during the spring home sales season."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.