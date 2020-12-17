Mortgage Rates Hit Another Record Low

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, hit another record low this week, the 13th time this year, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 2.67 percent for the week ending December 17, 2020, down from 2.71 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.73 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.21 percent, down from 2.26 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.19 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.79 percent, unchanged from last week. It was 3.36 percent a year ago.

"The housing market continues to surge higher and support an otherwise stagnant economy that has lost momentum in the last couple of months," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Mortgage rates are at record lows and pushing many prospective homebuyers off the sidelines and into the market. Homebuyer sentiment is sanguine and purchase demand shows no real signs of waning at all heading into next year."

