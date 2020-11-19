Mortgage Rates Hit Another All-Time Low

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, hit another record low this week, the 13th time this year, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 2.72 percent for the week ending November 19, 2020, down from 2.84 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.66 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.28 percent, down from 2.34 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.15 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.85 percent, down from 3.11 percent last week. It was 3.39 percent a year ago.

"Weaker consumer spending data, which accounts for the majority of economic growth, drove mortgage rates to a new record low," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "While economic growth remains unstable, strong housing demand continues to have a domino effect on many other segments of the economy."

