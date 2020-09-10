Mortgage Rates Hit All-Time Low

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, hit another all-time low, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 2.86 percent for the week ending September 10, 2020, down from 2.93 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.56 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.37 percent, down from 2.42 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.09 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.11 percent, up from 2.93 percent last week. It was 3.36 percent a year ago.

"Mortgage rates have hit another record low due to a late summer slowdown in the economic recovery," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "These low rates have ignited robust purchase demand activity, which is up twenty-five percent from a year ago and has been growing at double digit rates for four consecutive months. However, heading into the fall it will be difficult to sustain the growth momentum in purchases because the lack of supply is already exhibiting a constraint on sales activity."

