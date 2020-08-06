Mortgage Rates Hit All-time Low

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, dropped again hitting an all-time low mark, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 2.88 percent for the week ending August 6, 2020, down from 2.99 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.60 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.44 percent, down from 2.51 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.20 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.90 percent, down from 2.94 percent last week. It was 3.36 percent a year ago.

"The resilience of the housing market continues as mortgage rates hit another all-time low, giving potential buyers more purchasing power and strengthening demand," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "We expect rates to stay low and continue to propel the purchase market forward. However, the main barrier to rising demand remains the lack of inventory, especially for entry-level homes."

