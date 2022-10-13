Mortgage Rates Hit 20-Year High As Rising Inflation Fuels Economic Woes

Mortgage rates surged close to 7% this week, breaking another record-high not seen in two decades as inflation pressures mount and home shoppers retreat even further from the housing market.

The average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage jumped to 6.92% the week ending Oct. 13, according to Freddie Mac. The most popular mortgage product jumped 26 basis points from last week and was the highest level since April 2002. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. At this same time last year, the rate was more than half that level, at 3.05%.

The 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.09% this week, up from 5.9% a week before and 2.3% a year ago.

The average 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) was at 5.81%, up from 5.36% last week and 2.55% a year ago. As borrowing costs have surged, ARMs have become more popular since they now have a lower rate than fixed-rate mortgages. ARMs made up 11.7% of all applications for mortgages for the week ending Oct. 7, according to the latest Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) report. That’s significantly up from just 3% of mortgage applications in January 2022.

The rates above don’t include fees or other costs associated with obtaining home loans.

Mortgage Rates Forecast for the Rest of 2022

Mortgage rates have exceeded most economists’ projections from earlier this year. This is mainly because of growing economic uncertainty and rising inflation, which caused the Federal Reserve to raise its funds rate a handful of times this year in an attempt to control inflation.

By September, most housing experts were projecting the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage to land somewhere between 5.5% to 7% by the end of 2022. Now that rates are edging closer to 7% in October, it’s likely that home loan rates will continue to move even higher in the coming months.

One factor in determining where rates are headed next is based on the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. The CPI is the key measurement for the cost of goods in the U.S. and indicates the level of inflation. On Thursday, the Labor Department reported that the CPI rose 8.2% for the year ending September, higher than most predictions.

“Mortgage rates face another difficult test in the coming week, beginning with Thursday’s September CPI report and followed by other gauges of inflation expectations shortly thereafter,” said Matthew Speakman, senior economist at Zillow, in an emailed statement. “Evidence of continued price pressures will almost certainly send mortgage rates even higher from their already lofty levels.”

Where Is the Housing Market Headed?

The housing market has been in limbo since mortgage rates started heavily rising in the spring, coupled with an already costly housing market. By the summer, real estate experts were seeing home shoppers begin to pull out, which has continued as mortgage rates climbed, even though sellers have yet to significantly reduce home prices.

Applications for mortgages fell 2% for the week ending Oct. 7 compared to the week before, according to the MBA.

Many homebuyers and industry experts are waiting to see where the economy goes because inflation is up and fears of a recession have increased. But September’s jobs report released Oct. 7 continued to show a stable labor market with unemployment down from the previous month.

“We continue to see a tale of two economies in the data: strong job and wage growth are keeping consumers’ balance sheets positive, while lingering inflation, recession fears and housing affordability are driving housing demand down precipitously,” stated Freddie Mac’s latest mortgage rate report. “The next several months will undoubtedly be important for the economy and the housing market.”

