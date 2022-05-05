Mortgage Rates Growth Resumes, Reaches Highest Point Since 2009

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, resumed its upward growth this week after recording a slight drop last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

"Mortgage rates resumed their climb this week as the 30-year fixed reached its highest point since 2009," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "While housing affordability and inflationary pressures pose challenges for potential buyers, house price growth will continue but is expected to decelerate in the coming months."

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 5.27 percent for the week ending May 5, 2022, up from 5.10 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 2.96 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 4.52, up from 4.40 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.30 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.96 percent, up from 3.78 percent last week. It was 2.70 percent a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.